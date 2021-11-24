Estudio eseverri desktop movile

Aniversario de Olavarría: Ola Bus informó sus frecuencias para este jueves

Ciudad
Por En Linea Noticias

Con motivo del aniversario de Olavarría, la empresa Ola Bus informó como funcionará el transporte interurbano este jueves.

LUNES A VIERNES LINEA 509
   
DE OLAV.DE V.M.SDE L.NEGRA
06:0006:4506:50
 D/EL ARCO06:55
07:0007:4508:00
—- 08:00
09:00 10:00
11:00 12:00
11:5512:3512:45
13:00 14:00
14:00——–15:00
16:00 17:00
17:00 18:00
18:0018:4519:00
20:00—–21:00
22:00 23:00
   
LUNES A VIERNES LINEA 510
   
DE OLAV.DE C.S.MDE S.BAYAS
05:4506:4507:00
06:4507:4508:00
09:00 10:00
11:0011:4512:00
12:0013:0013:15
14:00——–15:00
16:0017:0017:15
18:0018:4519:00
20:00—–21:00
22:00 23:00
   
   
LUNES A VIERNES LINEA 514
   
DE OLAV.————-DE HINOJO
06:00————-07:00
07:00 08:00
08:00 09:00
09:00————-10:00
11:00 12:00
12:00————-13:00
13:00 14:00
14:00———15:00
16:00 17:00
17:00 18:00
18:00————-19:00
20:00————-21:00
22:00 23:00
