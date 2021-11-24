Aniversario de Olavarría: Ola Bus informó sus frecuencias para este jueves
Con motivo del aniversario de Olavarría, la empresa Ola Bus informó como funcionará el transporte interurbano este jueves.
|LUNES A VIERNES
|LINEA 509
|DE OLAV.
|DE V.M.S
|DE L.NEGRA
|06:00
|06:45
|06:50
|D/EL ARCO
|06:55
|07:00
|07:45
|08:00
|—-
|08:00
|09:00
|10:00
|11:00
|12:00
|11:55
|12:35
|12:45
|13:00
|14:00
|14:00
|——–
|15:00
|16:00
|17:00
|17:00
|18:00
|18:00
|18:45
|19:00
|20:00
|—–
|21:00
|22:00
|23:00
|LUNES A VIERNES
|LINEA 510
|DE OLAV.
|DE C.S.M
|DE S.BAYAS
|05:45
|06:45
|07:00
|06:45
|07:45
|08:00
|09:00
|10:00
|11:00
|11:45
|12:00
|12:00
|13:00
|13:15
|14:00
|——–
|15:00
|16:00
|17:00
|17:15
|18:00
|18:45
|19:00
|20:00
|—–
|21:00
|22:00
|23:00
|LUNES A VIERNES
|LINEA 514
|DE OLAV.
|————-
|DE HINOJO
|06:00
|————-
|07:00
|07:00
|08:00
|08:00
|09:00
|09:00
|————-
|10:00
|11:00
|12:00
|12:00
|————-
|13:00
|13:00
|14:00
|14:00
|———
|15:00
|16:00
|17:00
|17:00
|18:00
|18:00
|————-
|19:00
|20:00
|————-
|21:00
|22:00
|23:00