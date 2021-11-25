Estudio eseverri desktop movile

Fotorreportaje: Los 50 años de la escuela 77 de Sierras Bayas

Por En Linea Noticias

PALABRAS DE LA MÁXIMA AUTORIDAD EDUCATIVA: Inspector Jefe Distrital Julio Benítez

DESCUBRIMIENTO DE PLACA CONMEMORATIVA AL EL 50º ANIVERSARIO, REALIZADA POR LA SOCIEDAD DE FOMENTO PUEBLO NUEVO SIERRAS BAYAS.
MENCIÓN Y ENTREGA DE RECORDATORIOS A ALGUNOS DE LOS REPRESENTANTES DE LA PRIMERA COMISION DIRECTIVA DE LA SOCIEDAD DE FOMENTO PUEBLO NUEVO QUIEN FUE LA PROPULSORA DE LA CONSTRUCCION DE LA INSTITUCION EN EL BARRIO PUEBLO NUEBLO, SIERRAS BAYAS, por el Presidente y el Vice presidente actual de la misma, Ricardo Vázquez, Carlos Sandoval. Los representantes que estuvieron presentes:
Di Buono Antonio, Castilla Rolando, Veneziano, Juan Carlos.
Palabras a cargo de la directora de la EP N 77 Finochietto María Delia
Ex- Directoras izando la bandera: Olga Amaray, María Gracias Fotti y Laura Oquiñena.
Instituciones presentes: Jardín de Infantes N°921, Jardín de Infantes n°911, EP N°5, pequeña delegación en representación de la EP N° 14, CEC N°805, E.E.S. N°2, IPSB.

