Importante: Como serán los horarios del transporte interurbano 24 y 25

Por En Linea Noticias

Las frecuencias de los micros de la empresa Las Sierras de Olavarría para el 24 y 25 de diciembre por la festividad de Navidad. Son los servicios de las líneas 509, 510 y 514.

      24/12/2022      
  Linea 509       Linea 510  
Olavarria VMS Loma Negra   Olavarría CSM Sierras Bayas
6.00 6.40 6.50   6.00 6.45 7.00
6.55 7.45 7.55   6.45 7.45 8.00
7.45   8.30   8.00 9.00 9.15
9.15   10.00   9.00   10.00
10.00   11.00   10.00   11.00
11.00   12.00   11.00 11.50 12.05
12.15   13.15   12.00 13.00 13.15
13.15 13.00 14.00   13.00   14.00
15.00   16.00   15.00   16.00
17.00   18.00   17.00   18.00
19.00 19.50 20.00   19.00 19.50 20.00
      Linea 514      
    Olavarría   Hinojo    
    6.00   7.00    
    7.00   8.00    
    8.00   9.00    
    9.00   10.00    
    10.00   11.00    
    11.00   12.00    
    12.00   13.00    
    13.00   14.00    
    14.00   15.00    
    15.00   16.00    
    16.00   17.00    
    17.00   18.00    
    18.00   19.00    
    19.00   20.00    
      25/12/2022      
  Linea 509       Linea 510  
Olavarria VMS Loma Negra   Olavarría CSM Sierras Bayas
             
             
8.00 8.50 9.00   8.00 8.50 9.00
        9.00   10.00
10.00   11.00   10.00   11.00
11.00   12.00        
12.00 12.50 13.00   12.00 12.50 13.00
             
16.00   17.00   16.00   17.00
18.00 18.50 19.00   18.00 18.50 19.00
20.00   21.00   20.00   21.00
      Linea 514      
    Olavarría   Hinojo    
             
             
    8.00   9.00    
             
    10.00   11.00    
             
    12.00   13.00    
             
             
             
    16.00   17.00    
    17.00   18.00    
    18.00   19.00    
    20.00   21.00    
             
