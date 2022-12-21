Importante: Como serán los horarios del transporte interurbano 24 y 25
Las frecuencias de los micros de la empresa Las Sierras de Olavarría para el 24 y 25 de diciembre por la festividad de Navidad. Son los servicios de las líneas 509, 510 y 514.
|24/12/2022
|Linea 509
|Linea 510
|Olavarria
|VMS
|Loma Negra
|Olavarría
|CSM
|Sierras Bayas
|6.00
|6.40
|6.50
|6.00
|6.45
|7.00
|6.55
|7.45
|7.55
|6.45
|7.45
|8.00
|7.45
|8.30
|8.00
|9.00
|9.15
|9.15
|10.00
|9.00
|10.00
|10.00
|11.00
|10.00
|11.00
|11.00
|12.00
|11.00
|11.50
|12.05
|12.15
|13.15
|12.00
|13.00
|13.15
|13.15
|13.00
|14.00
|13.00
|14.00
|15.00
|16.00
|15.00
|16.00
|17.00
|18.00
|17.00
|18.00
|19.00
|19.50
|20.00
|19.00
|19.50
|20.00
|Linea 514
|Olavarría
|Hinojo
|6.00
|7.00
|7.00
|8.00
|8.00
|9.00
|9.00
|10.00
|10.00
|11.00
|11.00
|12.00
|12.00
|13.00
|13.00
|14.00
|14.00
|15.00
|15.00
|16.00
|16.00
|17.00
|17.00
|18.00
|18.00
|19.00
|19.00
|20.00
|25/12/2022
|Linea 509
|Linea 510
|Olavarria
|VMS
|Loma Negra
|Olavarría
|CSM
|Sierras Bayas
|8.00
|8.50
|9.00
|8.00
|8.50
|9.00
|9.00
|10.00
|10.00
|11.00
|10.00
|11.00
|11.00
|12.00
|12.00
|12.50
|13.00
|12.00
|12.50
|13.00
|16.00
|17.00
|16.00
|17.00
|18.00
|18.50
|19.00
|18.00
|18.50
|19.00
|20.00
|21.00
|20.00
|21.00
|Linea 514
|Olavarría
|Hinojo
|8.00
|9.00
|10.00
|11.00
|12.00
|13.00
|16.00
|17.00
|17.00
|18.00
|18.00
|19.00
|20.00
|21.00