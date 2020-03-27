Transporte interurbano: Nuevas frecuencias de Ola Bus
Por la emergencia sanitaria.
El Municipio, luego de anunciar que acota el servicio de transporte urbano, difundió las distintas frecuencias de los servicios que presta la empresa Ola Bus.
Línea 509 de Olavarría a Loma Negra: 7:00hs (llega a Villa Mi Serranía), 10:00hs, 12:45hs (llega a Villa Mi Serranía), 15:00hs y 17:00 (llega a Villa Mi Serranía)
Línea 509 de Villa Mi Serranía a Olavarría: 7:45, 13:45hs, 17:45hs
Línea 509 de Loma Negra a Olavarría: 8:00hs, 11:00hs, 14:00hs, 16:00hs y 18:00hs
Línea 510 de Olavarría Sierras Bayas: 7:00hs (llega hasta Colonia San Miguel), 10:00hs, 12:45hs (llega hasta Colonia San Miguel), 15:00hs y 17:00 (llega hasta Colonia San Miguel).
Línea 510 de Colonia San Miguel a Olavarría: 7:45hs, 13:45hs y 17:45hs
Línea 510 de Sierras Bayas a Olavarría: 08:00hs, 11:00hs, 14:00hs, 16:00hs y 18:00hs
Línea 514 de Olavarría a Hinojo (incluye Sierra Chica): 06:00hs, 09:00hs, 12:00hs, 15:00hs y 17:00hs
Línea 514 de Hinojo a Olavarría (incluye Sierra Chica): 07:00hs, 10:00hs, 13:00hs, 16:00hs y 18:00hs.