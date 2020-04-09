Carlos Alberto Begunza (Q.E.P.D.)
CARLOS ALBERTO BEGUNZA (Q.E.P.D.)
Falleció en Olavarría el día 9 de Abril de 2020 a los 73 años de edad.
SIN VELATORIO.
SIN RESPONSO.
INHUMACIÓN: Cementerio Loma De Paz
DÍA Y HORA: Viernes 10/04/2020 a las 10:30 hs
