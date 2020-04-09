Monos Sabios
Necrologicas

Carlos Alberto Begunza (Q.E.P.D.)

CARLOS ALBERTO BEGUNZA (Q.E.P.D.)

Falleció en Olavarría el día 9 de Abril de 2020 a los 73 años de edad.

SIN VELATORIO.

SIN RESPONSO.

INHUMACIÓN: Cementerio Loma De Paz

DÍA Y HORA: Viernes 10/04/2020 a las 10:30 hs

