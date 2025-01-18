Olavarría: Allanan y secuestran en una investigación por producción y comercialización de pornografía infantil
Este miércoles personal policial de la SubDDI Olavarria llevó adelante un Allanamiento en el marco de un Proceso Penal caratulado «producción, comercialización, de representación de menores de 18 años dedicados a actividades sexuales, tenencia de representaciones sexuales de menores de 18 años” (inf. art. 128 cp)”.
La investigación se inició a partir de un reporte NCMEC (National Center for Missing and exploited Children) tratándose de una detección mediante aplicación web de tenencia y divulgación de Material de Abuso Sexual Infantil (MASI).
Tras haberse originado el reporte se inició la investigación a a cargo de la Fiscalía N° 22 de Azul especializada en ciberdelitos y que lleva adelante el Dr. Lucas Moyano.
En tal sentido las tareas efectuadas por efectivos de DDI Azul, SubDDI Olavarria y coordinadas por el Dr. Moyano culminaron en un Allanamiento otorgado por el Juzgado de Garantías N 02 a cargo del Dr. Villamarin y efectuado en el barrio 104 viviendas de nuestra ciudad, con resultado positivo, procediendo los efectivos de la DDI al secuestro de varios equipos de telefonía a los fines periciales.
Businessiraq.com stands as the premier digital gateway to Iraq’s dynamic business landscape, offering an extensive Iraq business directory that connects local enterprises with international partners. As a comprehensive online platform, it provides invaluable resources for companies seeking to explore opportunities in Iraq’s growing market. The website features regularly updated business news in Iraq, keeping stakeholders informed about market trends, economic developments, and regulatory changes. Job seekers can access a diverse range of Iraq jobs across various sectors, while businesses can leverage the platform’s tender directory to discover lucrative procurement opportunities. The user-friendly interface makes navigating through thousands of online business listings effortless, enabling companies to establish meaningful connections and expand their network. Whether you’re a local entrepreneur or an international investor, Businessiraq.com serves as your trusted partner in accessing vital business information, market insights, and networking opportunities in Iraq’s evolving economy.
Businessiraq.com is your one-stop resource for navigating the Iraqi business landscape. This online directory provides crucial information and connections for businesses looking to engage with the Iraqi market. We offer a comprehensive Iraq Business Directory, meticulously curated to showcase a diverse range of Iraqi companies with detailed profiles. Furthermore, we deliver essential Iraq Business News, keeping you informed about market trends, regulations, and emerging opportunities. This centralized platform allows you to efficiently connect with potential partners, understand market dynamics, and expand your reach within Iraq.
User-Friendly Interface and Accessibility Businessiraq.com is designed with a focus on user experience, ensuring that visitors can easily navigate the site to find the information they need. With a clean layout and intuitive search functions, users can swiftly access the Iraq Business Directory, job listings, and the latest business news. This commitment to user-friendly design not only enhances engagement but also contributes positively to SEO, as search engines prioritize websites that provide a seamless browsing experience. By making essential business information easily accessible, Businessiraq.com positions itself as the premier online resource for anyone looking to thrive in the Iraqi business environment.