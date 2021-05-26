Atención: Nuevos horarios de Ola Bus
La empresa comunicó los horarios en Fase 1.
|LUNES A SABADOS
|LINEA 509
|DE OLAV.
|DE V.M.S
|DE L.NEGRA
|7:00
|7:45
|8:00
|10:00
|———
|11:00
|12:45
|13:45
|14:00
|15:00
|——–
|16:00
|18:15
|19:00
|19:15
|20:15
|—–
|21:15
|LUNES A SABADOS
|LINEA 510
|DE OLAV.
|DE C.S.M
|DE S.BAYAS
|6:45
|7:45
|8:00
|10:00
|——–
|11:00
|12:45
|13:45
|14:00
|15:00
|——–
|16:00
|18:15
|19:00
|19:15
|20:15
|——
|21:15
|LUNES A SABADOS
|LINEA 514
|DE OLAV.
|————-
|DE HINOJO
|6:00
|————-
|7:00
|9:00
|————-
|10:00
|12:00
|————-
|13:00
|15:00
|———
|16:00
|18:15
|————-
|19:15
|20:15
|21:15