Estudio eseverri desktop movile

Atención: Nuevos horarios de Ola Bus

Ciudad
Por En Linea Noticias

La empresa comunicó los horarios en Fase 1.

LUNES A SABADOS
  LINEA 509
   
DE OLAV.DE V.M.SDE L.NEGRA
   
7:007:458:00
10:00———11:00
12:4513:4514:00
15:00——–16:00
18:1519:0019:15
20:15—–21:15
   
   
LUNES A SABADOS
  LINEA 510
   
DE OLAV.DE C.S.MDE S.BAYAS
6:457:458:00
10:00——–11:00
12:4513:4514:00
15:00——–16:00
18:1519:0019:15
20:15——21:15
   
   
LUNES A SABADOS
  LINEA 514
   
DE OLAV.————-DE HINOJO
   
6:00————-7:00
9:00————-10:00
12:00————-13:00
15:00———16:00
18:15————-19:15
20:15 21:15

Podría interesarte Más del autor
Comentarios
Cargando...