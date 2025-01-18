Eva Ekisa Shiro de Eguren (Q.E.P.D.)
Falleció en Olavarría el día 18 de Enero de 2025 a los 69 años de edad.
Su esposo Omar Eguren. Sus hijos Silvia, Daniel, Laura y Cristian Eguren. Sus hijos políticos Hector Meira y Antonio Robledo. Su nieta Irina Meira. Sus hermanos Amilcar Shiro y Gladys Shiro. Sus hermanos políticos Ethel Minori. Sus sobrinos y demás deudos participan su fallecimiento.
VELATORIO: España 2942 departamento «D».
RESPONSO: Capilla Ardiente.
INHUMACIÓN: Cementerio Loma de Paz.
DÍA Y HORA: Domingo 19 de Enero a las 9:30 horas.
SERVICIO ADHERIDO A COOPELECTRIC
Barrio en el que vivía: Vecina de Villa Alfredo Fortabat.
Lugar de nacimiento: Nacida en Sierras Bayas.
Actividad que desarrollaba: Jubilada de ama de casa.
