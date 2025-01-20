Centro: Bomberos trabajó en el incendio de un auto en una cochera
Fotos gentileza Claudia Bilbao
En la tarde de este domingo la Unidad 30 del cuartel Central de Olavarría, concurrió a una cochera ubicada frente a la Plaza Álvaro Barros, ubicada en Hornos entre España y 25 de Mayo.
En el lugar personal policial del comando de Patrullas interrumpió el tránsito para que puedan trabajar los voluntarios. Una vez que arribaron los bomberos controlaron el fuego rápidamente impidiendo que el siniestro sea de mayores consecuencias.
Afortunadamente no hubo que lamentar personas heridas.
