Un herido en un violento choque sobre el puente de avenida Colón
Un auto y una camioneta se vieron involucrados en un accidente que se produjo en la tarde de este jueves sobre el puente de la avenida Colón y Pringles.
Los vehículos circulaban en dirección al barrio Luján cuando la maniobra que produjeron una moto y otro auto obligaron a que el coche, un Renault Clio conducido por un hombre, tuviera que frenar violentamente para evitar colisionar con una moto y un auto que circulaban de frente.
La camioneta, una VW Amarok, que circulaba detrás del Renault Clio no pudo evitar la colisión impactando violentamente contra el auto y desplazando a ambos vehículos a la mano contraria.
Los vehículos que provocaron el accidente se dieron a la fuga. Los involucrados en el choque quedaron interrumpiendo el tránsito sobre el puente de avenida Colón a metros del cuartel central de bomberos.
Las primeras asistencias a las víctimas fueron por parte de los bomberos voluntarios de Olavarría que se acercaron al lugar.
Convocaron a una ambulancia del Servicio de Salud Pública y a la policía para trabajar en el siniestro.
La ambulancia trasladó al hombre que circulaba en el Clio con un fuerte dolor en la columna al Hospital Municipal Héctor Cura.
La conductora de la camioneta resultó ilesa. El tránsito sobre el puente de avenida Colón se encuentra interrumpido en ambas manos. Trabaja personal policial del Comando de Patrullas de Olavarría.
El cartel al ingreso señala 40Km/h de velocidad, acá se ve que la superaba al menos la camioneta…Ahora si subís a esa velocidad te tocan bocina o te hacen señales de luces desde la subida hasta la bajada del puente
