El Ministro de la Suprema Corte de Justicia Sergio Torres en Olavarría
El Ministro de la Suprema Corte de Justicia Sergio Torres tuvo a cargo la conferencia de cierre del “XXI Congreso de funcionarios y funcionarias del Poder Judicial de la Provincia de Buenos Aires”, que se realizó entre el jueves y el viernes en el Centro de Convenciones de Olavarría.
El Dr. Torres disertó sobre desarrollo sostenible y derecho ambiental, en una mesa en la que estuvo acompañado por el presidente y la vicepresidenta II de la Comisión de Funcionarios del Colegio de Magistrados y Funcionarios, Norberto Gioia y Josefina Peláez, respectivamente.
Las jornadas organizadas por el CMFBSAS junto su par de la departamental Azul se desarrollaron con ponencias que, desde distintas facetas de labor y análisis, abordaron la función judicial y el factor humano en tiempos de inteligencia artificial.
En ese marco, desde la SCBA participaron como expositores el secretario de Administración / Personal, Germán Gurrera; el subsecretario de Tecnología Informática, Gustavo Pérez Villar; la subsecretaria de Control Disciplinario, Nora Fariña; y el Subsecretario de Comunicación y Medios, Ezequiel Klass, entre otros oradores invitados.
