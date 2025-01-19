Eduardo Roberto Antista  «Dado»  «Toto»  (Q.E.P.D.)

Necrológicas
Por En Linea Noticias

Falleció en Olavarría el día   19  de  Enero de 2025 a los    87  años de edad.

Sus hijos; sus hijos políticos; sus nietos y demás deudos participan su fallecimiento.

VELATORIO:  España 2942, Departamento “ D“. Lunes 20/01 de 12:00 a 14:30 Hs.

SIN RESPONSO.

INHUMACIÓN: Cementerio Loma de Paz

DÍA Y HORA: Lunes 20/01 a las 14:30 Hs.

SERVICIO ADHERIDO A COOPELECTRIC

Barrio en el que vivía: Pueblo Nuevo

Lugar de nacimiento: Olavarría

Actividad que desarrollaba: Jubilado de «Calera Avellaneda» y Pensionado

