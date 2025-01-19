Eduardo Roberto Antista «Dado» «Toto» (Q.E.P.D.)
Falleció en Olavarría el día 19 de Enero de 2025 a los 87 años de edad.
Sus hijos; sus hijos políticos; sus nietos y demás deudos participan su fallecimiento.
VELATORIO: España 2942, Departamento “ D“. Lunes 20/01 de 12:00 a 14:30 Hs.
SIN RESPONSO.
INHUMACIÓN: Cementerio Loma de Paz
DÍA Y HORA: Lunes 20/01 a las 14:30 Hs.
SERVICIO ADHERIDO A COOPELECTRIC
Barrio en el que vivía: Pueblo Nuevo
Lugar de nacimiento: Olavarría
Actividad que desarrollaba: Jubilado de «Calera Avellaneda» y Pensionado
