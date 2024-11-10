Pedro Alberto González (Q.E.P.D.)
Falleció en Olavarría el día 9 de Noviembre de 2024 a los 69 años de edad.
Su madre, su esposa, hijos, hijos políticos, nietos y bisnietos y demás familiares participan su fallecimiento.
VELATORIO: España 2942, Departamento “D”.
RESPONSO: Capilla Ardiente.
INHUMACIÓN: Cementerio Loma de Paz
DÍA Y HORA: Domingo 10 de Noviembre de 2024- 8.30hs.
SERVICIO ADHERIDO A COOPELECTRIC
Barrio en el que vivía: Hipólito Yrigoyen
Lugar de nacimiento: Olavarría
Actividad que desarrollaba: jubilado rural
Somebody essentially lend a hand to make significantly posts I might state That is the very first time I frequented your web page and up to now I surprised with the research you made to create this particular put up amazing Excellent job