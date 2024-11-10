Pedro Alberto González (Q.E.P.D.)

Falleció en Olavarría el día 9 de Noviembre de 2024 a los 69 años de edad.

Su madre, su esposa, hijos, hijos políticos, nietos y bisnietos y demás familiares participan su fallecimiento.

VELATORIO: España 2942, Departamento “D”.
RESPONSO: Capilla Ardiente.

INHUMACIÓN: Cementerio Loma de Paz

DÍA Y HORA: Domingo 10 de Noviembre de 2024- 8.30hs.

SERVICIO ADHERIDO A COOPELECTRIC

Barrio en el que vivía: Hipólito Yrigoyen

Lugar de nacimiento: Olavarría

Actividad que desarrollaba: jubilado rural

1 comentario
