Tandil tapada de mugre: El municipio contrató a Malvinas para enfrentar un paro de recolectores de residuos
Con fotos de «El Diario de Tandil» – Fuente: El Diario de Tandil
El Municipio de Tandil debió recurrir a la empresa Transporte Malvinas para poder hacer frente a la recolección de residuos en medio de un importante paro de actividades que llevan adelante los trabajadores municipales.
Distintas crónicas periodísticas de Tandil dan cuenta que la ciudad está tapada de mugre y la situación tendió a complejizarse aún más en los últimos días.
El conflicto entre el Municipio y los recolectores de residuos está siendo tratado además en la Delegación del Ministerio de Trabajo de la ciudad de Tandil e incluso las conciliaciones obligatorias dictadas para la dependencia estatal no están siendo acatadas.
El trabajo de Malvinas en Tandil se ha ido intensificando en las últimas horas dado que este sábado estuvieron recolectando residuos en la zona de El Cerrito y otros sectores. El viernes, las tareas de recolección se llevaron a cabo en Villa Aguirre. Según las proyecciones, este domingo la empresa completaría sus recorridos en la zona céntrica, logrando así una cobertura total provisional en la ciudad.
En paralelo, Transporte Malvinas también se encargó de retirar los residuos acumulados frente al Palacio Municipal, lugar donde los trabajadores municipales habían estado concentrados hasta el viernes. Este sábado, el área presentaba presencia policial, aunque ya no se observaron manifestantes.
Durante gran parte del trabajo de Transporte Malvinas, medios colegas de Tandil, una persona (que logró ser identificada) se encargaba de filtrar las acciones de la empresa Malvinas a los recolectores en huelga para que estos lleven adelante persecuciones a los trabajadores contratados.
Tras ser detectada, esta persona fue removida temporalmente de su puesto.
Mientras el conflicto laboral persiste, la ciudad enfrenta un escenario complejo, con tensiones entre los trabajadores municipales, el gobierno local y la empresa contratada, mientras los vecinos esperan una pronta solución que garantice la higiene urbana.
Vivo por el Parque y no pasaron nunca por acá