Pasturri envasada: Incautan pasta base en latas de pescado
Bajo directivas impartidas por el Ministerio de Seguridad de la Nación para la lucha contra el narcotráfico, Gendarmería Nacional Argentina incauto estupefaciente al controlar la bodega de un “Tour de compras”, a la altura de la localidad de Real Sayana en Santiago del Estero.
Efectivos dependientes del Escuadrón 59 “Santiago del Estero” en horas de la noche, mientras realizaban tareas de prevención y seguridad vial, controlaron un transporte de pasajeros en modalidad “Tour de Compras”, sobre la Ruta Nacional N° 34, kilómetro 538.
Los funcionarios constataron que en la bodega del micro había 2 bolsas de polietileno que no poseían propietario y que contenían 23 latas iguales, de jurel con salsa de tomate, de diferentes pesos.
Estas anomalías en el peso de los envases alertó a los gendarmes que comenzaron a destapar las «conservas de pescado» ante testigos, hallando, en su interior, sustancias compactas de color amarillento, las que fueron sometidas a pruebas de orientación narcotest que arrojaron resultado positivo para derivados de cocaína (pasta base), con un peso total de 12,424 kg.
El Juzgado Federal N° 1 de Santiago del Estero dispuso el decomiso de la pasta base, del ómnibus y demás elementos de interés para la causa, como así también la detención en carácter de incomunicados de 5 ciudadanos mayores de edad.
I just wanted to express my gratitude for the valuable insights you provide through your blog. Your expertise shines through in every word, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn from you..
Your blog has quickly become one of my favorites. Your writing is both insightful and thought-provoking, and I always come away from your posts feeling inspired. Keep up the phenomenal work!.
I loved as much as youll receive carried out right here The sketch is tasteful your authored material stylish nonetheless you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
Every time I visit your website, I’m greeted with thought-provoking content and impeccable writing. You truly have a gift for articulating complex ideas in a clear and engaging manner..
Thank you I have just been searching for information approximately this topic for a while and yours is the best I have found out so far However what in regards to the bottom line Are you certain concerning the supply.
Your passion for your subject matter shines through in every post. It’s clear that you genuinely care about sharing knowledge and making a positive impact on your readers. Kudos to you!.
Your blog has become an indispensable resource for me. I’m always excited to see what new insights you have to offer. Thank you for consistently delivering top-notch content!.