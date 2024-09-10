Un peatón herido al ser embestido por un auto

Policiales
Por En Linea Noticias 18

Un peatón resultó herido en la jornada de este martes tras ser embestido por un auto en medio de un hecho de tránsito que se produjo en José Luis Torres y Tacuarí.

El automóvil involucrado es un Peugeot 208.

El hombre herido tiene 60 años y en una ambulancia del sistema público de salud fue trasladado al hospital municipal “Dr. Héctor M. Cura”.

18 Comentarios
