Necrológicas
GERMÁN FERMÍN GOÑI  (Q.E.P.D.)

Falleció en  Buenos Aires  el día   09  de  Enero de 2025 a los   38    años de edad.

Sus padres: Nestor Omar Goñi y Elsa Mabel Rubiera; sus hermanos: Alejandro y  Diego Goñi; sus hijos: Camila, Sofia, Lucas y demás deudos participan su fallecimiento.

VELATORIO:  España 2942, Departamento “D “. Jueves 09/01 de 17 a 18 Hs. Y Viernes 10/01 de 10 a 10:30 Hs.
RESPONSO: Capilla Ardiente

INHUMACIÓN: Cementerio Loma de Paz

DÍA Y HORA: Viernes 10/01 a las 10:30 Hs.

Barrio en el que vivía: Isaura

Lugar de nacimiento: Olavarría

Actividad que desarrollaba: Albañil

