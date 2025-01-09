Germán Fermín Goñi (Q.E.P.D.)
GERMÁN FERMÍN GOÑI (Q.E.P.D.)
Falleció en Buenos Aires el día 09 de Enero de 2025 a los 38 años de edad.
Sus padres: Nestor Omar Goñi y Elsa Mabel Rubiera; sus hermanos: Alejandro y Diego Goñi; sus hijos: Camila, Sofia, Lucas y demás deudos participan su fallecimiento.
VELATORIO: España 2942, Departamento “D “. Jueves 09/01 de 17 a 18 Hs. Y Viernes 10/01 de 10 a 10:30 Hs.
RESPONSO: Capilla Ardiente
INHUMACIÓN: Cementerio Loma de Paz
DÍA Y HORA: Viernes 10/01 a las 10:30 Hs.
Barrio en el que vivía: Isaura
Lugar de nacimiento: Olavarría
Actividad que desarrollaba: Albañil
Wow superb blog layout How long have you been blogging for you make blogging look easy The overall look of your site is magnificent as well as the contentHABANERO88
Your blog is a true hidden gem on the internet. Your thoughtful analysis and in-depth commentary set you apart from the crowd. Keep up the excellent work!HABANERO88
you are in reality a good webmaster The website loading velocity is amazing It sort of feels that youre doing any distinctive trick Also The contents are masterwork you have done a fantastic job in this topicHABANERO88
Nice blog here Also your site loads up fast What host are you using Can I get your affiliate link to your host I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lolHABANERO88
of course like your website but you have to check the spelling on several of your posts A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand I will certainly come back againHABANERO88
I just could not leave your web site before suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard information a person supply to your visitors Is gonna be again steadily in order to check up on new postsHABANERO88
Hi i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to Return the favore I am attempting to find things to improve my web siteI suppose its ok to use some of your ideasHABANERO88
Your articles never fail to captivate me. Each one is a testament to your expertise and dedication to your craft. Thank you for sharing your wisdom with the world.HABANERO88