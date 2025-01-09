Gladys Ethel Livrieri viuda de Labaca «Ruli» (Q.E.P.D.)
Falleció en Olavarría el día 09 de Enero de 2025 a los 86 años de edad.
Sus hijos: Sabina Labaca y Dario Labaca(f)
hijos políticos: Daniel Enrique Vitale
nietos: María Paz, Florencia Sol, Violeta y Paloma Heredia
hermana: Silvia Livrieri
sobrino y demás familiares participan su fallecimiento.
VELATORIO: España 2942, Departamento “C “.
RESPONSO: Capilla ardiente
INHUMACIÓN: Cementerio Loma de Paz
DÍA Y HORA: Viernes 10 de Enero de 2025-9.30hs
SERVICIO ADHERIDO A COOPELECTRIC
Barrio en el que vivía: San Vicente
Lugar de nacimiento: Olavarría
Actividad que desarrollaba: Docente jubilada
I wanted to take a moment to commend you on the outstanding quality of your blog. Your dedication to excellence is evident in every aspect of your writing. Truly impressive!HABANERO88
I was suggested this web site by my cousin Im not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble You are incredible ThanksHABANERO88
Hello Neat post Theres an issue together with your site in internet explorer would check this IE still is the marketplace chief and a large element of other folks will leave out your magnificent writing due to this problemHABANERO88
What i do not understood is in truth how you are not actually a lot more smartlyliked than you may be now You are very intelligent You realize therefore significantly in the case of this topic produced me individually imagine it from numerous numerous angles Its like men and women dont seem to be fascinated until it is one thing to do with Woman gaga Your own stuffs nice All the time care for it upHABANERO88
I do agree with all the ideas you have introduced on your post They are very convincing and will definitely work Still the posts are very short for newbies May just you please prolong them a little from subsequent time Thank you for the postHABANERO88
I was recommended this website by my cousin I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble You are amazing ThanksHABANERO88
Your blog is a true gem in the world of online content. I’m continually impressed by the depth of your research and the clarity of your writing. Thank you for sharing your wisdom with us.HABANERO88
Thank you I have just been searching for information approximately this topic for a while and yours is the best I have found out so far However what in regards to the bottom line Are you certain concerning the supplyHABANERO88
Your blog is a breath of fresh air in the often mundane world of online content. Your unique perspective and engaging writing style never fail to leave a lasting impression. Thank you for sharing your insights with us.HABANERO88
I am not sure where youre getting your info but good topic I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this information for my missionHABANERO88
Hi i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to Return the favore Im attempting to find things to enhance my siteI suppose its ok to use a few of your ideasHABANERO88
Hi Neat post There is a problem along with your website in internet explorer would test this IE still is the market chief and a good section of other folks will pass over your magnificent writing due to this problemHABANERO88
Your blog is a testament to your dedication to your craft. Your commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of your writing. Thank you for being such a positive influence in the online community.HABANERO88
Your blog is a constant source of inspiration for me. Your passion for your subject matter shines through in every post, and it’s clear that you genuinely care about making a positive impact on your readers.HABANERO88