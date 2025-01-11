Juana Haydee Fredes viuda de Pandini (Q.E.P.D.)

Necrológicas
Falleció en Olavarría el día 11 de Enero de 2025 a los 75 años de edad.

VELATORIO: España 2942, Departamento “A “.
RESPONSO: Sin responso

INHUMACIÓN: Cementerio Loma de Paz

DÍA Y HORA: Sábado 11 de Enero 2025- 14.30hs

Barrio en el que vivía: MICROCENTRO

Lugar de nacimiento: OLAVARRÍA

Actividad que desarrollaba: JUBILADA AMA DE CASA

