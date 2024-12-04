Menos medicamentos para los jubilados: «se genera un caos»
El PAMI limitó el acceso de los jubilados a medicamentos y la la presidenta del Colegio de Farmacéuticos de Olavarría consideró que se «genera una situación de desamparo».
María Celeste Fernández Chaves habló con el periodista Martín Miguel Rodríguez (Lu32) y allí analizó lo que sucede en los mostradores de las farmacias cuando los afiliados del PAMI concurren en busca de sus medicamentos.
En primera instancia, Fernández Chaves explicó que se produjo «un cambio bastante importante» y dijo que el afiliado «se encuentra con que había medicamentos que hasta el mes pasado no pagaban, ahora los tienen que abonar.»
La titular del Colegio de Farmacéuticos de Olavarría indicó que los medicamentos, con esta decisión de la administración del PAMI, pasaron a tener “la cobertura habitual que tienen otros. Esa cobertura oscila entre el 40 y el 80%.»
Para dejar aclarado sobre las responsabilidades de cada uno de los actores de la cadena, Fernández Chaves dijo que en las farmacias es el sistema el que da «el precio que tiene que abonar el afiliado.»
La farmacéutica dio cuenta de los trámites de excepción que pueden realizar los afiliados aunque expresó, “como que no se entiende bien lo que está pasando, se genera un caos porque todo el mundo va directamente a las agencias de PAMI, y tampoco tienen una información demasiado detallada de lo que tienen que hacer o cómo tienen que proceder”.
“Estamos sobre la marcha resolviendo las cosas que se van presentando, tanto en las farmacias como en PAMI” sostuvo.
“Se genera una situación de desamparo porque el jubilado va a la farmacia, le dicen no, tenés que pagar esto, tiene que ir a PAMI, tiene que hacer un trámite. Hay gente que tampoco a veces puede estar movilizando usted para hacer eso, tiene que depender de alguna persona que lo haga”, dijo sobre el final.
