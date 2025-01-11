Cerraron 1000 tambos durante el 2024
De acuerdo con datos del Senasa, al 31 de diciembre de 2024, en Argentina quedaban operativos 9.129 tambos, con un total de 1.483.148 vacas en ordeñe. Esto significa que durante el último año desaparecieron 1.068 tambos, lo que equivale a una reducción del 10 % del total, según revela un informe del sitio especializado, Bichos de Campo.
«Por primera vez en 2024, la cantidad de tambos en el país bajó de los 10.000. Aunque inicialmente las estadísticas mostraban una reducción del 4,5 %, el porcentaje real de disminución entre 2023 y 2024 es del 10,5 %.
Según los datos del Senasa, al 31 de diciembre pasado; en ese período, se pasó de 10.197 tambos activos a 9.129, “lo que representa la pérdida de 1.068 establecimientos», señala el informe.
Lo llamativo es que este ajuste significativo en el número de tambos ocurrió en un año con precios favorables para los productores de leche, a pesar de una caída del 7 % en la producción debido a los efectos de la severa sequía 2022/23.
Sin embargo, muchos tambos no lograron superar el aumento de costos, mientras que otros enfrentaron problemas como la falta de recambio generacional o de mano de obra, una problemática habitual en las explotaciones familiares.
«Resulta frustrante reportar estas cifras, ya que no parecen generar interés. Ni el presidente Javier Milei, ni el secretario de Agricultura, Sergio Iraeta, ni el director nacional de Lechería, Sebastián Alconada, han manifestado preocupación por esta situación.
La desaparición de tambos implica menos valor agregado y menos familias viviendo en el campo», concluyó el medio especializado. (InfoGEI)Ac
