«Fenómeno barrial»: La directora del FMI calificó como «un caso impresionante” las políticas económicas de Milei
La titular del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI), Kristalina Georgieva, no ahorró elogios hacia los resultados de las reformas económicas en Argentina llevadas a cabo por el Gobierno de Javier Milei y consideró que constituyen “uno de los casos más impresionantes de la historia reciente”.
Georgieva hizo un balance de la economía mundial en 2024 frente a periodistas en el cuartel general del FMI en Washington, EE.UU.. Allí, la directora gerente del Fondo opinó que “en muchos países” se observó “un cambio de marcha en el frente de políticas públicas”.
“El caso más impresionante en la historia reciente es Argentina, donde los efectos han sido profundos, con la implantación de un sólido programa de estabilización y crecimiento”, subrayó Georgieva.
En busca del acuerdo
Este reconocimiento llega mientras el Gobierno libertario busca alcanzar un nuevo acuerdo con la entidad financiera. Según fuentes de la Casa Rosada, este convenio incluiría “determinadas condiciones para avanzar en el saneamiento del Banco Central de la República Argentina (BCRA)”.
Como parte de su estrategia internacional, el presidente Milei viajará nuevamente a Estados Unidos, donde participará en la asunción presidencial de Donald Trump, programada para el 20 de enero. Milei estará acompañado por el ministro de Economía, Luis Caputo, y otros funcionarios. Fuentes oficiales consideraron que esta visita “podría ser clave, ya que el Gobierno busca llegar a un nuevo acuerdo con el Fondo”.
Posteriormente, Milei viajará a Suiza para asistir al Foro Económico Mundial de Davos, con el objetivo de atraer nuevos inversores y afianzar la presencia internacional de su administración. (DIB) MM
Normally I do not read article on blogs however I would like to say that this writeup very forced me to try and do so Your writing style has been amazed me Thanks quite great post SLOT DANA GOPAY
I loved as much as youll receive carried out right here The sketch is tasteful your authored material stylish nonetheless you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike SLOT DANA GOPAY
I was recommended this website by my cousin I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble You are amazing Thanks SLOT DANA GOPAY
you are in reality a just right webmaster The site loading velocity is incredible It seems that you are doing any unique trick In addition The contents are masterwork you have performed a wonderful task on this topic SLOT DANA GOPAY
I loved as much as youll receive carried out right here The sketch is tasteful your authored material stylish nonetheless you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike SLOT DANA GOPAY
of course like your website but you have to check the spelling on several of your posts A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand I will certainly come back again SLOT DANA GOPAY
Your blog is a breath of fresh air in the often mundane world of online content. Your unique perspective and engaging writing style never fail to leave a lasting impression. Thank you for sharing your insights with us. SLOT DANA GOPAY
I just wanted to drop by and say how much I appreciate your blog. Your writing style is both engaging and informative, making it a pleasure to read. Looking forward to your future posts! SLOT DANA GOPAY
Your writing has a way of resonating with me on a deep level. I appreciate the honesty and authenticity you bring to every post. Thank you for sharing your journey with us. SLOT DANA GOPAY
Its like you read my mind You appear to know so much about this like you wrote the book in it or something I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit but instead of that this is excellent blog A fantastic read Ill certainly be back SLOT DANA GOPAY
I just could not depart your web site prior to suggesting that I really loved the usual info an individual supply in your visitors Is gonna be back regularly to check up on new posts SLOT DANA GOPAY
I have been browsing online more than three hours today yet I never found any interesting article like yours It is pretty worth enough for me In my view if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before SLOT DANA GOPAY