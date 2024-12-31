Carlos Eduardo Block «Carlín» (Q.E.P.D.)
Carlos Eduardo Block «Carlín» (Q.E.P.D.)
Falleció en Olavarría el día 30 de Diciembre de 2024 a los 63 años de edad.
Su esposa: Elisabet Stirnemann
Sus hijos: Melisa y Katia Block
hijos político: Roman Godoy
su mamá: Ana Torry
y demás familiares participan su fallecimiento.
VELATORIO: España 2942. Departamento C.
RESPONSO: Sin responso
INHUMACIÓN: Cementerio Loma de Paz
DÍA Y HORA: Martes 31/12/2024- 11.30 hs.
Barrio en el que vivía: Bº Luján
Lugar de nacimiento: Olavarría
Actividad que desarrollaba: Empresario
