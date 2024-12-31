Karina Alejandra Mangieri «Kari» (Q.E.P.D.)
Karina Alejandra Mangieri «Kari» (Q.E.P.D.)
Falleció en Olavarría el día 30 de Diciembre de 2024 a los 39 años de edad.
Su esposo Fernando Martinez. Sus hijos Abby, Adonai y Celena. Sus padres Luis Oscar Mangieri y Monica Galasco. Sus hermanos Diego y Veronica Mangieri. Sus padres políticos Pichin y Nelly. Sus hermanos políticos. Sus sobrinos. Sus tíos. Sus primos y demás deudos participan su fallecimiento.
VELATORIO: Sala «E» de España 2942 comienza 12hs.
RESPONSO: Capilla Ardiente.
INHUMACIÓN: Loma de Paz
DÍA Y HORA: Martes 31 de Diciembre a las 14:30hs.
SERVICIO ADHERIDO A COOPELECTRIC
Barrio en el que vivía: Ituzaingo Norte.
Lugar de nacimiento: Olavarría.
Actividad que desarrollaba: Tambera y elaboradora.
