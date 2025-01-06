La autocrítica de Galli tras la auditoria: «muchos de los errores se podrían haber evitado si hubiera habido un gran recambio en el gabinete»
Hilario Galli ensayó este lunes, a mas de un año de haber terminado la gestión de su primo, Ezequiel Galli, una autocrítica respecto de los errores cometidos, muchos de los cuales fueron expuestos en las últimas semanas tras una auditoria llevada adelante por el Ejecutivo Municipal.
Hilario Galli habló con Claudia Bilbao (Radio M) y señaló: «muchos de los errores se podrían haber evitado si hubiera habido un gran recambio en el gabinete.»
La entrevista fue extensa y el concejal habló de varios aspectos vinculados con la auditoria municipal y en un tramo de la charla hizo una autocrítica: «por supuesto que había un montón de cuestiones que se podrían haber mejorado, por supuesto. Había un desgaste muy importante en alguna parte de los equipos. Generalmente luego de las elecciones vienen los años pares, donde merma un poco la actividad lógica. Cuando uno está gestionando, en las épocas de elecciones, además de la gestión, se tiene que ocupar de la parte la campaña, la política, lo que genera un desgaste físico y emocional muy importante. Luego del 2019, en el 2020, que era el año en que tal vez uno descansaba de la parte política y solamente se quedaba con la parte de gestión, se nos vino la pandemia encima, la pandemia nos generó otro desgaste muy importante, se nos vino el 2021 otra vez. A mí me parece que el gran punto, está al final del 2021 donde tendría que haber habido un recambio muy importante dentro de la gestión, dentro del gabinete. Muchos de los funcionarios, me incluyo en esto, veníamos con un desgaste muy importante y tal vez cuando está con cierto desgaste, con cierto cansancio, hay que cosas que por ahí no tiene la misma intensidad para llevarlas adelante. Yo creo que ahí había un punto de inflexión en donde se podría haber hecho un gran cambio, cambiar varias de las figuras, que venga gente nueva, gente con otra frescura y con otra intensidad. Muchos de los errores se podrían haber evitado si hubiera habido un gran recambio en el gabinete.»
Your blog has quickly become one of my favorites. Your writing is both insightful and thought-provoking, and I always come away from your posts feeling inspired. Keep up the phenomenal work!HABANERO88
Your blog has quickly become my go-to source for reliable information and thought-provoking commentary. I’m constantly recommending it to friends and colleagues. Keep up the excellent work!HABANERO88
Usually I do not read article on blogs however I would like to say that this writeup very compelled me to take a look at and do it Your writing style has been amazed me Thank you very nice articleHABANERO88
Your writing is like a breath of fresh air in the often stale world of online content. Your unique perspective and engaging style set you apart from the crowd. Thank you for sharing your talents with us.HABANERO88
What i do not understood is in truth how you are not actually a lot more smartlyliked than you may be now You are very intelligent You realize therefore significantly in the case of this topic produced me individually imagine it from numerous numerous angles Its like men and women dont seem to be fascinated until it is one thing to do with Woman gaga Your own stuffs nice All the time care for it upHABANERO88
Thanks I have just been looking for information about this subject for a long time and yours is the best Ive discovered till now However what in regards to the bottom line Are you certain in regards to the supplyHABANERO88
I have been browsing online more than three hours today yet I never found any interesting article like yours It is pretty worth enough for me In my view if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did the internet will be a lot more useful than ever beforeHABANERO88
Your blog is a true hidden gem on the internet. Your thoughtful analysis and in-depth commentary set you apart from the crowd. Keep up the excellent work!HABANERO88
obviously like your website but you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand Ill certainly come back againHABANERO88
obviously like your website but you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand Ill certainly come back againHABANERO88
Hey there You have done a fantastic job I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends Im confident theyll be benefited from this siteHABANERO88
Your writing is like a breath of fresh air in the often stale world of online content. Your unique perspective and engaging style set you apart from the crowd. Thank you for sharing your talents with us.HABANERO88
Chantas y sinvergüenzas estos Galli che!!!…no pueden tapar las «matufias» q hicieron durante la gestión «gallista» con lindas palabras ..
Impresentables!!!…